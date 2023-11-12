How wildlife is adapting to climate change, loss of habitiat

Climate change and loss of habitat are having a massive impact on wildlife here in North Carolina and across the world.

As humans expand their communities and take up more and more space, wildlife is losing its home. In addition, the impact of climate change is also forcing animals to adapt to our changing world.

Of course, this is not the first time in Earth’s history that plants and animals have had to adapt to change. That includes here in the Carolinas. Fossil evidence shows how the landscape has changed over time and the impact that has had.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss how wildlife has adapted to a changing Earth over geologic time, how plants and animals are adapting to our current climate crisis, and what residents can do to help life in their backyard.

GUESTS:

Manley Fuller, vice president of conservation policy at the North Carolina Wildlife Federation

Christian Kammerer, research curator at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

Aviva Rossi, wildlife ecology professor at the University of San Francisco and research director of the Gulch Environmental Foundation