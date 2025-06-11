The science and skepticism behind fluoride in NC drinking water

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that’s found in many foods, soils and water sources — and one of its benefits is its ability to strengthen tooth enamel and prevent cavities. That’s the reason the dental community supports fluoride in drinking water — it has been safely added to American drinking for decades as a way to make teeth more resistant and prevent decay.

But not everyone believes in the power of fluoride. The head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been a proponent of removing it from drinking water. Kennedy’s skepticism is shared by some Americans who have questions around how fluoride is added to our water supply and potential risks. Utah and Florida have banned fluoride in their public water supply.

Fluoride is not required by the state of North Carolina. Local government and water utilities decide whether to add fluoridation to water. The city of Charlotte was one of the first cities to start fluoridating its water in 1949.

But some areas that surround Charlotte have taken steps to remove fluoride from water supplies. Last year, Union County voted to prohibit the addition of fluoride in drinking water at water treatment plants owned and operated by the county. In 2025, Lincoln County commissioners voted to discontinue the use of fluoride in the county’s drinking water.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the pros, skepticism and science behind fluoride in our drinking water.

GUESTS: