Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The science and skepticism behind fluoride in NC drinking water

By Sarah Delia
Published June 11, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT
Steve Johnson
/
Pexels

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that’s found in many foods, soils and water sources — and one of its benefits is its ability to strengthen tooth enamel and prevent cavities. That’s the reason the dental community supports fluoride in drinking water — it has been safely added to American drinking for decades as a way to make teeth more resistant and prevent decay.

But not everyone believes in the power of fluoride. The head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been a proponent of removing it from drinking water. Kennedy’s skepticism is shared by some Americans who have questions around how fluoride is added to our water supply and potential risks. Utah and Florida have banned fluoride in their public water supply.

Fluoride is not required by the state of North Carolina. Local government and water utilities decide whether to add fluoridation to water. The city of Charlotte was one of the first cities to start fluoridating its water in 1949.

But some areas that surround Charlotte have taken steps to remove fluoride from water supplies. Last year, Union County voted to prohibit the addition of fluoride in drinking water at water treatment plants owned and operated by the county. In 2025, Lincoln County commissioners voted to discontinue the use of fluoride in the county’s drinking water.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the pros, skepticism and science behind fluoride in our drinking water.

GUESTS:

Dr. Scott Goodman, Charlotte area pediatric dentist
Sara Israelsen-Hartley, freelance journalist based in Raleigh
Dr. Tim Wright, UNC professor, pediatric dentist, and editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Dental Association

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
