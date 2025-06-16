© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

10 years after the Mother Emanuel shooting, Malcolm Graham calls for reflection and action in his new book, 'The Way Forward'

By Sarah Delia
Published June 16, 2025 at 1:12 PM EDT
"The Way Forward" by Malcolm Graham.
Courtesy of Malcolm Graham
"The Way Forward" by Malcolm Graham.

June 17, 2025, marks 10 years since the deadly shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nine people, including Cynthia Graham Hurd, the sister of Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham, were shot and killed by a white supremacist during a Bible study session.

Graham offers his reflections on the violence that occurred that day in his new book, "The Way Forward," which examines loss, resilience and social justice set against the backdrop of the Charleston church tragedy.

Graham introduces the concept of “healthy tension” to challenge systemic racism, weaving a narrative that combines faith, forgiveness and the fight against racial injustice.

Graham shares his personal journey and makes a call for reform and reconciliation while honoring his sister's legacy.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we sit down with Graham to hear more about his path forward after devastating loss.

GUEST:

Malcolm Graham, Charlotte City member and author of "The Way Forward: Keeping the Faith and Doing the Work Amid Hatred and Violence"

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Books
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
