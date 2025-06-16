10 years after the Mother Emanuel shooting, Malcolm Graham calls for reflection and action in his new book, 'The Way Forward'

June 17, 2025, marks 10 years since the deadly shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nine people, including Cynthia Graham Hurd, the sister of Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham, were shot and killed by a white supremacist during a Bible study session.

Graham offers his reflections on the violence that occurred that day in his new book, "The Way Forward," which examines loss, resilience and social justice set against the backdrop of the Charleston church tragedy.

Graham introduces the concept of “healthy tension” to challenge systemic racism, weaving a narrative that combines faith, forgiveness and the fight against racial injustice.

Graham shares his personal journey and makes a call for reform and reconciliation while honoring his sister's legacy.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we sit down with Graham to hear more about his path forward after devastating loss.

GUEST:

Malcolm Graham, Charlotte City member and author of "The Way Forward: Keeping the Faith and Doing the Work Amid Hatred and Violence"