The consequences of North Carolina's worsening drought conditions

The fall weather may be cooling things down, but November wildfires in the western part of North Carolina raised temperatures to dangerous degrees.

Earlier this month Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency to help fight wildfires. State burn bans impacted 30 western North Carolina counties and all backcountry campsites at nine state parks are closed due to increased fire risk.

Part of what’s fueling these wildfires, according to the North Carolina Forest Service, is careless debris burning. And the dryness from droughts throughout North Carolina isn’t helping.

In order to combat the negative impacts of severe drought affecting much of the state, we’re going to need to see more rain — and that includes Charlotte and the surrounding area.

GUESTS:

David Boraks, WFAE climate reporter

Jimmy Dodson, program manager at Department of Natural Resources

Kevin Harvell, regional forester for N.C. Forest Service Region 2

Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC

