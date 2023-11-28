© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Mayor Lyles talks elections, city priorities, CMPD arrest, CATS, the Red Line and more

By Wendy Herkey
Published November 28, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST
Mayor Vi Lyles
WFAE file photo
Mayor Vi Lyles.

Mayor Vi Lyles is back to discuss Charlotte government priorities and news.

Lyles was recently reelected for a fourth term as mayor. What does she think about the low voter turnout throughout the county, and should election officials consider making changes to increase turnout?

This week at City Council, a new company was voted on to run the city’s bus system. Does Lyles think the new management company will make a difference in solving some of the system’s ongoing problems?

Norfolk Southern has told the city it would consider selling or leasing the O Line freight tracks, giving new life to the possibility of a Red Line in Charlotte. We’ll talk about the pros and cons of that potential partnership.

Earlier this month a video went viral of CMPD officers beating a woman during an arrest. We’ll talk about what CMPD officials — including Johnny Jennings — said about the incident, and get the mayor’s take.

And, we’ll explore the difficulties in enforcing marijuana arrests in general, since there’s no way to tell whether someone is smoking marijuana or legal TCH-A.

Those stories and more with Mayor Vi Lyles, when Charlotte Talks.

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
