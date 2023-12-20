What magic ingredients go into a classic holiday film? We find out and hear your favorites

It’s the time of year to cozy up on the couch and binge your favorite holiday movies.

For some of us, it’s the classics that bring up the warm and fuzzies — "A Charlotte Brown Christmas," "It’s a Wonderful Life," or "Miracle on 34th Street." For others, it’s more modern hits like "Elf," "Bad Santa," or "Love Actually." Maybe a cheesy, but cute, Christmas romantic comedy from Hallmark Channel is more your bag.

Whatever it is, we bet you have a favorite holiday movie tied to a holiday tradition. So what makes a favorite, a favorite? And how do some films stand the test of time no matter how many years go by?

On the next Charlotte Talks, we hear from two local experts on what makes a holiday film a classic, regardless of its release date. And, we review what will be playing at the box office on Christmas Day. Plus, we hear from you — write us an email about your favorite holiday movie and memories at charlottetalks@wfae.org, or email us a voice memo that may get played back on the air.

