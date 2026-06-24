With school out for summer, a recap of the year and a look ahead to the fall

Class is out for the summer in North Carolina, but tensions over education policy and administration are likely to stay in session.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill was placed on leave this month as the board is conducting an investigation into “ matters involving administrative and operational oversight .” She released a statement last week saying she has “ not been told ” what exactly prompted the suspension.

Last fall, Border Patrol agents descended on Charlotte for “ Operation Charlotte’s Web , ” a federal immigration crackdown that led to over 425 arrests in the city. While agents did not enter any Charlotte schools, there were more than 30,000 absences at CMS the first school day after Border Patrol arrived, with elementary schools made up of high Hispanic student populations representing some of the lowest attendance rates.

Meanwhile, a growing trend of pushback against tech in schools has taken root locally, as CMS families have urged the Board of Education to rethink their tech policies.

On this episode, we consider the major education stories over the past academic year and what to expect come fall.

GUESTS:

James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE

Hannah McClellan, director of news and content for EducationNC

Emma Braaten, director of digital learning at the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation at NC State University