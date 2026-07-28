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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The race is on to fill Lindsey Graham’s South Carolina Senate seat

By Jesse Steinmetz
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
Georgia's Secretary of State says South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called him in an apparent effort to pressure him to improperly discard ballots. Graham dismissed the allegation as “ridiculous.”
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr

South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham died earlier this month after representing the state for more than 20 years in the U.S. Senate. He was a fierce critic before becoming a staunch ally of President Trump, and his death set off a race for a new senator to take his place in the 2026 midterms.

Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, has since been appointed to complete the rest of her brother’s term. She has also been publicly endorsed by President Trump for the upcoming election. The special Republican Primary is August 11, and Graham and South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman currently lead in the polls. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Annie Andrews for the Senate seat in November.

Lindsey Graham was a powerful voice in the Senate — at different periods, he led the Judiciary committee and Budget committee. He also had a reputation for being a war hawk. His death could have implications for congressional debates over U.S. policy toward Ukraine and Iran, as the Senator was a leading voice on the issues. It has also reignited the debate over an aging Congress.

On this episode of Charlotte Talks, we look at the candidates that are vying to fill Lindsey Graham’s seat, look back at the power wielded by the late Senator, and what to expect in Congress as the midterm elections approach.

GUESTS:
Scott Huffmon, director of the Center for Public Opinion & Policy Research and professor of political science at Winthrop University
Gavin Jackson, host and public affairs reporter at South Carolina Public Radio

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins U.S. SenateSouth Carolina congressional racePresident Donald TrumpHenry McMasterForeign Affairs
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Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is a senior producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Have an idea for the show? Email him at jsteinmetz@wfae.org.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz