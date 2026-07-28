The race is on to fill Lindsey Graham’s South Carolina Senate seat

South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham died earlier this month after representing the state for more than 20 years in the U.S. Senate. He was a fierce critic before becoming a staunch ally of President Trump, and his death set off a race for a new senator to take his place in the 2026 midterms.

Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, has since been appointed to complete the rest of her brother’s term. She has also been publicly endorsed by President Trump for the upcoming election. The special Republican Primary is August 11 , and Graham and South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman currently lead in the polls . The winner of the primary will face Democrat Annie Andrews for the Senate seat in November.

Lindsey Graham was a powerful voice in the Senate — at different periods, he led the Judiciary committee and Budget committee. He also had a reputation for being a war hawk . His death could have implications for congressional debates over U.S. policy toward Ukraine and Iran, as the Senator was a leading voice on the issues. It has also reignited the debate over an aging Congress.

On this episode of Charlotte Talks, we look at the candidates that are vying to fill Lindsey Graham’s seat, look back at the power wielded by the late Senator, and what to expect in Congress as the midterm elections approach.

GUESTS:

Scott Huffmon, director of the Center for Public Opinion & Policy Research and professor of political science at Winthrop University

Gavin Jackson, host and public affairs reporter at South Carolina Public Radio