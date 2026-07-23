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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Crystal Hill investigation; South Carolina Senate race; Duke Energy rates; cyclospora update

By Gabe Altieri
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:43 PM EDT
Superintendent Crystal Hill responds to a question about the district's McKinney-Vento grant error at a Tuesday news briefing.
WCNC YouTube screen shot
Superintendent Crystal Hill responds to a question about the district's McKinney-Vento grant error at a Tuesday news briefing.

The investigation into CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill may be winding down. After a closed-session meeting this week, CMS Board of Education leaders said results could be released by the beginning of the school year. Hill has been on leave for about five weeks while an investigation looks into “matters involving administrative and operational oversight.” She has said she is saddened by the investigation and has not been told what led to it.

In the race for South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, Darline Graham Nordone has entered the contest. The seat was held by her brother, Lindsey Graham, who died earlier this month. Ralph Norman of Rock Hill is also vying for the seat. We’ll learn more about how the primary is shaping up.

Duke Energy Carolinas has reached a settlement regarding its rate case. Duke originally requested permission to raise its rate of returns from 10.1% to 10.95%. Under the settlement, Duke agreed to lower its rate to 9.8%. This comes after pushback and protests across the state from customers and advocacy groups. We discuss the implications.

Mecklenburg County health officials are warning residents after West Nile virus was detected in a pool of mosquitoes. Officials are urging people to stay cautious and watch for fever, headaches, body aches, or a rash.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup

GUESTS:
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
David Hodges, WBTV Investigative Reporter
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter

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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri