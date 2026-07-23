Local News Roundup: Crystal Hill investigation; South Carolina Senate race; Duke Energy rates; cyclospora update

The investigation into CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill may be winding down. After a closed-session meeting this week, CMS Board of Education leaders said results could be released by the beginning of the school year. Hill has been on leave for about five weeks while an investigation looks into “matters involving administrative and operational oversight.” She has said she is saddened by the investigation and has not been told what led to it.

In the race for South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, Darline Graham Nordone has entered the contest. The seat was held by her brother, Lindsey Graham, who died earlier this month. Ralph Norman of Rock Hill is also vying for the seat. We’ll learn more about how the primary is shaping up.

Duke Energy Carolinas has reached a settlement regarding its rate case. Duke originally requested permission to raise its rate of returns from 10.1% to 10.95%. Under the settlement, Duke agreed to lower its rate to 9.8%. This comes after pushback and protests across the state from customers and advocacy groups. We discuss the implications.

Mecklenburg County health officials are warning residents after West Nile virus was detected in a pool of mosquitoes. Officials are urging people to stay cautious and watch for fever, headaches, body aches, or a rash.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

David Hodges, WBTV Investigative Reporter

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter