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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County health officials warn residents after West Nile detection

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 20, 2026 at 1:17 PM EDT

Mecklenburg County health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in a pool of mosquitoes collected locally earlier this month.

No human cases have been reported in the county, but officials are warning people to be cautious. Most people infected with the virus develop no symptoms, though some may experience fever, headaches, body aches or a rash. Residents are being urged to use mosquito repellent, remove standing water and wear long sleeves and pants during morning and evening hours, when mosquitoes are most active.
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News from the Carolinas Mecklenburg County
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.