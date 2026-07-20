Mecklenburg County health officials warn residents after West Nile detection

Mecklenburg County health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in a pool of mosquitoes collected locally earlier this month.

No human cases have been reported in the county, but officials are warning people to be cautious. Most people infected with the virus develop no symptoms, though some may experience fever, headaches, body aches or a rash. Residents are being urged to use mosquito repellent, remove standing water and wear long sleeves and pants during morning and evening hours, when mosquitoes are most active.