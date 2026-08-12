Former Observer editor Rick Thames discusses his new book

Local news is in crisis. Newsrooms have shrunk, newspapers have closed, and communities across the country, and here in North Carolina, are increasingly becoming news deserts.

At the same time, citizens are being asked to make decisions about their communities and elected leaders with less reliable information than ever before.

Former Charlotte Observer executive editor Rick Thames is well aware of the issues facing journalism today. In his new book, “Why Local News: A Memoir and Plea for an Endangered Form of Journalism,” he argues that strong, local journalism remains essential for informed communities and democracy.

After spending more than 30 years in newspapers and leading the Observer, he reflects on the decline of the traditional advertising model, the rise of collaborative and nonprofit journalism, the changing roles of reporters and editors, and the importance of listening closely to the communities journalists serve.

On this episode, Thames joins to discuss his book and why it’s critical for the moment local journalism is in, taking on the challenges and offering solutions.

GUESTS:

Rick Thames, retired executive editor of the Charlotte Observer and author of “Why Local News: A Memoir and Plea for an Endangered Form of Journalism”