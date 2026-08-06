Local News Roundup: Chuck Edwards' fall; Charlotte City Council ramps up; Hemp industry survives, for now; Kuechly to the Hall

Western North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards is ending his reelection bid amid a censure recommendation from the House Ethics Committee over allegations of sexual harassment. A months-long investigation found the Republican had "persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers." The committee did not find the congressman propositioned his staffers for sex or engaged in sexual activity with them. We have the details on this story and what comes next.

It was a busy week for Charlotte City Council. Members met in committee to take up topics like Interstate 77 toll lanes, data centers, e-bikes and more. We discuss these issues and what steps the city might be preparing to take.

The North Carolina hemp industry can relax, at least for now, after House Republicans voted against holding a vote. This comes after crowds of supporters and opponents of a bill showed up in the legislature to lobby lawmakers. Opponents say proposed legislation would shut down their business and much of the industry in the state. Supporters, including law enforcement, argued maybe it's a good thing for those businesses to be shut down.

And former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio. Kuechly spent his entire career with Carolina, which included winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and Defensive Player of the Year in his second season. Kuechly was part of the team that led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015.

GUESTS:

Ashley Fahey, Charlotte Ledger managing editor

Ryan Pitkin, co- founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Hunter Sáenz, WSOC-TV reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal