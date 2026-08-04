As e-bike popularity rises, so do emergency room visits; city council looks at taking action

As e-bikes become more common on Charlotte’s streets, concerns are ticking up over how some people are riding them and the safety concerns they present.

Electric bicycles (e-bikes) and electric scooters have rapidly transformed personal transportation over the past decade, offering affordable, convenient and environmentally friendly alternatives to cars and trucks for both recreation and commuting. The National Association of City Transportation Officials reports that in 2023, people took about 157 million trips on shared bikes and scooters in the U.S. and Canada, with roughly 133 million of those trips in the U.S. and ridership continuing to grow.

Alongside this increased use, trauma centers and emergency departments have reported increasing numbers of injuries associated with e-bikes and e-scooters.

E-bikes were associated with over 59,000 emergency department visits in the U.S. in 2024, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission report. New research from Truveta, a health analytics firm, found injury rates associated with e-bikes and e-scooters among children and adolescents surged 7.5-fold between January 2023 and May 2026, with nearly 7% of child and adolescent visits involving traumatic brain injuries.

Charlotte City Council discussed the issue during Monday’s Safety Committee meeting, examining the legal landscape, how other cities have addressed it and CMPD’s perspective.

On this episode, we’ll explore the ins and outs of e-bikes — from current regulations and a growing market of illegal e-bikes to how the council plans to address the issue — and hear from a doctor who regularly treats e-bike-related injuries and weighs in on helmet safety.

GUESTS:

Chris Dies, avid cyclist and co-owner of Charlotte Cycles

Dr. Marc S. Levy, pediatric trauma surgeon at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Kimberly Owens, Charlotte City Council Member representing District 6