Local News Roundup: The push for I-77 support; NC budget changes; Lindsey Graham’s funeral; invasive yellow hornets

In an effort to gain support for the I-77 toll lane project, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says it will work with community partners to help address food deserts on Charlotte’s west side. In a letter, Secretary Daniel Johnson confirmed the grocery stores would be part of $300 million in community benefits to the area. We discuss whether this is likely to change public opinion on the project.

The North Carolina Legislature is back in session this week and, less than a month after passing a budget that was years overdue, it is making changes to the spending plan. Lawmakers say the bill is set to address “corrections.” We take a look at where those budget lines are.

In South Carolina, the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral was held this week, after he died at age 71 earlier this month. Now, a primary is set to fill his seat. Twelve candidates have filed to run in a special election, with filing closing this week. That includes U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman and Graham’s sister, Darlene, who was appointed to serve the remainder of his term.

And a bee-killing yellow-legged hornet has been spotted near Matthews. A homeowner reported suspicious hornet activity near her hummingbird feeder to state officials. The hornets’ threat to humans is about the same as that of any other stinging insect. However, they hunt honeybees and other pollinators. We talk about what people should keep an eye out for.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

David Hodges, WBTV Investigative Reporter

Ely Portillo, executive editor at WFAE