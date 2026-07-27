© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The economic impact of MLS All-Star, Bank of America upgrades and more

By Gabe Altieri
Published July 27, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
Bank of America Stadium
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Bank of America Stadium

The MLS All-Star Game is coming to Charlotte this week. The game features All-Stars from Major League Soccer against All-Stars from Liga MX, the top level of professional soccer in Mexico.

The city is hosting the event for the first time, and it comes on the heels of the FIFA Men’s World Cup, which captured the nation’s attention over the past month. MLS, building on that momentum, has launched a multi-million-dollar marketing campaign with the motto "Thanks World, We'll Take it From Here."

The opportunity to host the game comes at a time when the team is at a bit of a crossroads. Despite facing high attendance compared to other teams in the league, Tepper Sports has made attempts to address a drop in the customer service experience and ticket sales with Charlotte F.C.

In the long-term, Charlotte wants to be a destination site for major events. That includes a possible host city if the U.S. wins the bid for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2031. Tepper Sports and other stakeholders are hoping upgrades to Bank of America Stadium help make that happen.

Plus, could Charlotte be in line to host other sporting events like a Super Bowl or NFL Draft? We discuss.

GUESTS:
Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal
Miller Yoho, director of communications and marketing at the Charlotte Sports Foundation

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins David TepperCharlotte F.C.Bank of America Stadium
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri