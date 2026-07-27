The economic impact of MLS All-Star, Bank of America upgrades and more

The MLS All-Star Game is coming to Charlotte this week. The game features All-Stars from Major League Soccer against All-Stars from Liga MX, the top level of professional soccer in Mexico.

The city is hosting the event for the first time, and it comes on the heels of the FIFA Men’s World Cup, which captured the nation’s attention over the past month. MLS, building on that momentum, has launched a multi-million-dollar marketing campaign with the motto "Thanks World, We'll Take it From Here."

The opportunity to host the game comes at a time when the team is at a bit of a crossroads. Despite facing high attendance compared to other teams in the league, Tepper Sports has made attempts to address a drop in the customer service experience and ticket sales with Charlotte F.C.

In the long-term, Charlotte wants to be a destination site for major events. That includes a possible host city if the U.S. wins the bid for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2031. Tepper Sports and other stakeholders are hoping upgrades to Bank of America Stadium help make that happen.

Plus, could Charlotte be in line to host other sporting events like a Super Bowl or NFL Draft? We discuss.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Miller Yoho, director of communications and marketing at the Charlotte Sports Foundation