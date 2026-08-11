How ICE policy affected summer in NC

It’s been about nine months since the Trump administration’s November immigration crackdown, known as Operation Charlotte’s Web. While that initial surge has passed, ICE officials are still arresting people in Charlotte.

Last month, Carolina Migrant Network, which offers immigration legal assistance, received more than 30 calls to its hotline over a two-week period. Just last week, News Nation reported as they rode with ICE on arrests. Leaders at the agency said this was part of their effort to go after "the worst of the worst."

Across the state, questions have arisen about cooperation with federal immigration officials after ICE operations in western North Carolina. In eastern North Carolina, what would an immigration detention center mean for the state and the southern United States as a whole?

GUESTS:

Stefanía Arteaga, co-director of Carolina Migrant Network

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

Lilly Knoepp, NC Local’s regional reporter for Western NC