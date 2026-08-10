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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

U.S. Rep. Edwards to be replaced, while Senate confirms Blanche before recess, punting other priorities

By Chris Jones
Published August 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Congressman Chuck Edwards at a town hall gathering in Asheville on March 13, 2025.
Gerard Albert III
/
BPR News
Congressman Chuck Edwards at a town hall gathering in Asheville on March 13, 2025.

U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards ended his reelection bid last week following a House ethics investigation confirming he “violated House Rules related to sexual harassment and hostile workplaces.” Now, Republicans are left to replace him.

State law allows members of the state GOP to replace Edwards. Top party officials plan to meet Monday night to start that process.

Meanwhile, after a late night in Washington, the U.S. Senate confirmed Todd Blanche as Attorney General and passed a bill to fund the government before departing on its five-week recess — punting leftover issues like further debate on the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship for voting.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis has announced a forthcoming book — taking aim at his own party. “How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents” will explore the group of “grifting sycophants and useful idiots,” surrounding President Donald Trump, from Tillis’ perspective. The book will be released Oct. 6, ahead of the midterms and during Tillis’ last few months in office.

Tillis has publicly criticized many top officials in Trump’s administration.

On this episode, we check in with our roundtable of reporters on the latest from Washington and how it could impact North Carolina.

GUESTS:
Danielle Battaglia, congressional impact reporter for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer
Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics
Taylor Popielarz, national political reporter for Spectrum News covering the White House

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins U.S. SenateCongressgovernment shutdownAttorney GeneralElection
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Chris Jones
Chris is a producer on Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to that, you may have heard him as the voice of Weekend Edition on WFAE. Chris has a love for all things public radio and has been with WFAE since 2021. Have an idea for the show? Email him at <a href="mailto:cjones@wfae.org">cjones@wfae.org</a>.
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