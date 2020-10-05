-
Congressional negotiators are close to a budget deal, but it provides less than what the president wants for a border wall and limits the number of people immigration officials can detain.
Negotiations to stop another government shutdown have stalled, as lawmakers remain at an impasse over border security. If an agreement on funding the…
February food stamp benefits came early during the shutdown, but now many are struggling to keep food on the shelves as the early payments run out. For 42 million people, March is the next payment.
Several iconic attractions on North Carolina's coast are resuming regular operations now that the government shutdown has ended.The National Parks Service…
President Trump was outmaneuvered by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and did damage with key constituencies. Meanwhile, Americans may be more aware of what government does.
The partial federal government shutdown is having an impact on Mecklenburg County residents who use Food and Nutrition Services commonly known as food…
Charlotte TalksA government shutdown and the prospect of the US defaulting on its debts for the first time in history add up to a perplexing mess. Government systems…
The partial shutdown of the federal government isn’t just affecting government services in the Charlotte area. It’s also affecting beer and pizza.Before…
North Carolina’s Republican U.S. Senate candidates are taking a hard line on federal budget negotiations – a position that puts them at odds with the…