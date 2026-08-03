Down the stretch, a look at election issues facing North Carolina and beyond

As the November midterm election comes into focus, changes to voting access are moving through the North Carolina legislature.

Just this week, the state Senate passed two bills along party lines. All in all, the measures would cut early voting, increase post-election audits and reduce transparency on campaign financing.

This comes after the state election board also moved forward to tighten rules on mail ballots, Guilford County declined to adopt early voting sites at local colleges, and, on the federal level, President Trump continues to push for the SAVE America Act in Congress.

Meanwhile, this election season has been marked by issues with press access. That's been especially true in the race for the North Carolina U.S. Senate. We break down the nuance in these stories and what happens when the press is closed off from candidates and public officials.

GUESTS:

Bryan Anderson, politics reporter with The Assembly

Chris Cooper, director of the Haire Institute for Public Policy at Western Carolina University and author of the book “Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer”

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”