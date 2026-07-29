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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Overcrowded animal shelters seek relief as pet owners grapple with higher costs and veterinary medicine changes pet care

By Chris Jones
Published July 29, 2026 at 4:37 PM EDT
Adult dog sits in a kennel at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter.
Clara Ottati
/
WFAE
An adult dog sits in a kennel at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter.

Nationwide, animal shelters have been overcrowded and overwhelmed, with data showing length of stay for dogs going up, while medium and large dog adoptions are going down.

At Mecklenburg County’s publicly-run animal shelter, the shelter recently announced it is halting pet surrenders to alleviate the crowding.

Much of the burden could come from the rising costs of pet ownership. Pet owners are having their wallets squeezed as they already grapple with an affordability crisis.

Pet care has skyrocketed over the years and over 1 in 5 pet owners currently carry over $2,000 in pet-related debt, according to a 2025 MetLife Pet Poverty Report. A report from the Bank of America Institute found that since 2019, prices of services like veterinary care and grooming have gone up 42%, with the cost of goods like food and treats surging 22%.

Veterinary medicine has advanced over tdecades, providing better outcomes for pets — yet owners end up footing higher bills. Veterinary prices rose faster than inflation in 2025.

On this episode, we look at the issues shelters are facing, the myriad of financial challenges pet owners are dealing with, and how major advancements to veterinary medicine also come with a price.

GUESTS:
Melissa Knicely, communications and outreach manager at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control
Dr. Jan Hawkins, diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgery and head of the Department of Clinical Sciences at the College of Veterinary Medicine at North Carolina State University
Clara Ottati, reporter at WFAE

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins animal sheltersAnimal RescueAnimal Care & Control veterinary medicine
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Chris Jones
Chris is a producer on Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to that, you may have heard him as the voice of Weekend Edition on WFAE. Chris has a love for all things public radio and has been with WFAE since 2021. Have an idea for the show? Email him at <a href="mailto:cjones@wfae.org">cjones@wfae.org</a>.
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