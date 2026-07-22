Cyclospora cases tick up in the region; HIV continues to disproportionately affect Black residents of Mecklenburg County

Cases of cyclosporiasis are ticking up in the region, with Cabarrus County joining Mecklenburg with a confirmed case of the sickness. Cyclosporiasis causes explosive diarrhea and is spreading across the United States, with more than 500 cases in North Carolina.

We’ll discuss what the parasite is, how it’s spreading, what symptoms to watch for and how to protect yourself.

Meanwhile, despite major advances in treatment and prevention, HIV continues to disproportionately affect Black residents of Mecklenburg County.

While modern medicine allows many people living with HIV to lead long, healthy lives and prevention tools, like PrEP, are proven to dramatically reduce the risk of transmission, persistent disparities remain. In 2024, Black residents accounted for about 60% of new cases.

We’ll examine why the gap continues to exist, including stigmas and mistrust to barriers in access to testing , treatment and preventative care. We’ll also explore what it’s like to live with HIV in Mecklenburg County, from navigating a diagnosis to finding community.

GUESTS:

Part I

Dr. Megan Easterday, medical director at Cabarrus Health Alliance

Part II

Elvis Menayese, race and equity reporter at WFAE

Brodderick Roary, practice administrator at Rosedale Health + Wellness

Johnny Wilson, health program manager of the HIV/STI Division at Mecklenburg County