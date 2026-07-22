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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Cyclospora cases tick up in the region; HIV continues to disproportionately affect Black residents of Mecklenburg County

By Chris Jones
Published July 22, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT
Lorenzo Tucker holds a bottle of Dovato pills in Charlotte’s University City area that help him manage his HIV.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Lorenzo Tucker holds a bottle of Dovato pills in Charlotte’s University City area that help him manage his HIV.

Cases of cyclosporiasis are ticking up in the region, with Cabarrus County joining Mecklenburg with a confirmed case of the sickness. Cyclosporiasis causes explosive diarrhea and is spreading across the United States, with more than 500 cases in North Carolina.

We’ll discuss what the parasite is, how it’s spreading, what symptoms to watch for and how to protect yourself.

Meanwhile, despite major advances in treatment and prevention, HIV continues to disproportionately affect Black residents of Mecklenburg County.

While modern medicine allows many people living with HIV to lead long, healthy lives and prevention tools, like PrEP, are proven to dramatically reduce the risk of transmission, persistent disparities remain. In 2024, Black residents accounted for about 60% of new cases.

We’ll examine why the gap continues to exist, including stigmas and mistrust to barriers in access to testing, treatment and preventative care. We’ll also explore what it’s like to live with HIV in Mecklenburg County, from navigating a diagnosis to finding community.

GUESTS:
Part I
Dr. Megan Easterday, medical director at Cabarrus Health Alliance
Part II
Elvis Menayese, race and equity reporter at WFAE
Brodderick Roary, practice administrator at Rosedale Health + Wellness
Johnny Wilson, health program manager of the HIV/STI Division at Mecklenburg County

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Cyclosporiasis parasiteHIVMecklenburg County public healthHealth Care CostsSTD
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Chris Jones
Chris is a producer on Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to that, you may have heard him as the voice of Weekend Edition on WFAE. Chris has a love for all things public radio and has been with WFAE since 2021. Have an idea for the show? Email him at <a href="mailto:cjones@wfae.org">cjones@wfae.org</a>.
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