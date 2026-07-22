CMS board holds special meeting amid superintendent investigation

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, during which the board went into closed session to discuss personnel matters.

The meeting comes five weeks after the board placed Superintendent Crystal Hill on paid leave pending an investigation. There have been no official updates since then. Teachers return to classrooms in CMS in less than a month, and it's unclear who will be leading the district by then.

The board met in open session for about five minutes to approve several budgetary items, including the finalized 2026-27 CMS salary schedules and some budget adjustments.

While going into closed session, Board Chair Stephanie Sneed cited the need to prevent the disclosure of confidential personnel information and to consider specific personnel matters.

She also cited the need to consult with attorneys about matters covered by attorney client privilege, citing a complaint filed with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, though it was not immediately clear what the complaint was.

The board announced the investigation into Hill on June 17, nearly a month after the date they contracted with Brooks Pierce, the law firm conducting the investigation.

Hill has since put out two statements in response to the investigation, claiming she was “saddened” by the development and “has not been told” what prompted it, but promising to cooperate.