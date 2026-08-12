Charlotte Asian Film Festival returns to highlight culture, identity and mental health

The fourth annual Charlotte Asian Film Festival will return this month with a focus on belonging, cultural identity and mental health.

The festival will showcase 30 short films from directors across the Asian diaspora, including works from the Philippines, South Korea and Singapore. The films are intended to provide community members with a deeper understanding of the diversity within Asian communities.

One documentary titled ”Colonel Kalsi” follows an American Sikh Army officer as he navigates the challenge of serving in the army while maintaining his cultural and spiritual identity.

“There’s a lot of mental health elements within that film,” said Mihn Ngo, executive director of the Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce and one of the organizers of the film festival.

The festival will feature a panel discussion on mental health, an issue organizers say can be difficult at times to address openly in some Asian communities.

"The Asian population is really, really hard. They don't really want to get help. It's just part of culture," said Ngo. "Even talking with psychiatrists and mental health practitioners, it's really hard to get Asians to come out and join the circle and tell people how they're dealing with everything. We keep things inside."

As part of the festival, mental health resources will be available.

The Charlotte Asian Film Festival will be held at the Independent Picture House on Aug. 29.