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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mecklenburg County Commission Chair Mark Jerrell on I-77, data centers, state budget and more

By Gabe Altieri
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:33 PM EDT
Mark Jerrell serves as chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners and represents District 4, which covers the eastern part of Mecklenburg County. He was first elected as commissioner in 2018.
Mecklenburg County
Mark Jerrell serves as chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners and represents District 4, which covers the eastern part of Mecklenburg County. He was first elected as commissioner in 2018.

Mecklenburg County is at the center of a number of topics as we move past the midway point of the year. That includes the debate over I-77 toll lanes. The recently passed state budget would require the municipalities who votes to rescind support for the project to pay some money back to the state. Now, the project may face new life after a vote in September.

Speaking of North Carolina's budget, it was long-awaited for local governments. The state had gone years without a comprehensive budget. We discuss how that impacted Mecklenburg County, what changes now that the budget has passed, and what Jerrell sees as the positives and negatives.

Like many municipalities, Mecklenburg County is grappling with what to do about data centers. In recent months, the county has held meetings and heard from the public about the issue. What approach is the county taking and what are the next steps?

We also discuss the appointment of Interim Charlotte Mayor Rob Harrington, the state of county finances and several months later, what we know about the immigration crackdown launched by the federal government on Mecklenburg County

GUESTS:
Mark Jerrell, chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Mecklenburg Countydata centersI-77 Toll Lanes
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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri