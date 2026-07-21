Mecklenburg County Commission Chair Mark Jerrell on I-77, data centers, state budget and more

Mecklenburg County is at the center of a number of topics as we move past the midway point of the year. That includes the debate over I-77 toll lanes. The recently passed state budget would require the municipalities who votes to rescind support for the project to pay some money back to the state. Now, the project may face new life after a vote in September.

Speaking of North Carolina's budget, it was long-awaited for local governments. The state had gone years without a comprehensive budget. We discuss how that impacted Mecklenburg County, what changes now that the budget has passed, and what Jerrell sees as the positives and negatives.

Like many municipalities, Mecklenburg County is grappling with what to do about data centers. In recent months, the county has held meetings and heard from the public about the issue. What approach is the county taking and what are the next steps?

We also discuss the appointment of Interim Charlotte Mayor Rob Harrington, the state of county finances and several months later, what we know about the immigration crackdown launched by the federal government on Mecklenburg County

GUESTS:

Mark Jerrell, chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners