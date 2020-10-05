-
Four years ago Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launched a new diversity plan to break up concentrations of poverty. So far, officials acknowledge it’s hard…
Competition with charter schools may have played a role in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ enrollment slump this year, a district official says. But while…
It may seem early, but families who plan to enroll children in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools next year should start planning now.That's especially true…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved construction contracts for two new foreign-language magnet schools Tuesday.One will be at the site of the…
CMS’ third lottery for magnet school programs ended last month and district officials say applications are up by 35 percent from last year. The district…
Charlotte Mecklenburg School board approved a student assignment plan for the district’s magnet programs Wednesday night. The process involved about 18…
In an effort to diversify magnet schools, the CMS board will begin placing heavy priority on a student's socio-economic status in student assignment…
CMS board members heard from residents Tuesday night during the first public hearing on the district’s plan to diversify magnet programs next year. The…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board members last night had positive reviews for a plan to diversify magnet schools based on socioeconomic status. Under…
Parents this month got their first chance to weigh in on proposals the CMS board is considering to diversify magnet schools. As part of that, they have to…