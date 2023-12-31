'Founding Partisans' author on partisanship in early American politics and its influence on today

Note: This program originally aired Nov. 7, 2023.

Our political process is largely run by two parties: the Democrats and the Republicans. The parties control the path to nominating our candidates and define policy stances.

This is not something many of our Founding Fathers wanted.

In his new book “Founding Partisans,” author H.W. Brands describes how the framers saw the damage partisan politics had done in Britain and wanted to avoid the same here.

However, in the early days of the republic, partisan politics took over as the debate roared over how much control the federal government should have.

Guest host Erik Spanberg speaks with Brands about his new book, the founding of this country, and how partisan politics are part of the fabric of our nation.

GUEST:

H.W. Brands, author of “Founding Partisans: Hamilton, Madison, Jefferson, Adams and the Brawling Birth of American Politics"