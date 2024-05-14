© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Cicadas emerge in the Charlotte region and around much of the US

By Wendy Herkey
Published May 14, 2024 at 10:11 AM EDT
Cicada in Pineville 2024
Gabe Altieri
A cicada in Pineville in 2024.

This month, you likely won’t be able to miss the cacophony of cicada song in the Charlotte area.

The emergence of TWO cicada broods this year in the U.S. means that trillions of cicadas will emerge in a 16-state area. This kind of event hasn't occurred since Thomas Jefferson was president!

The brood in the Charlotte region has been underground for 13 years.

With all the talk of broods and the different species of cicadas, there’s a lot to learn about how they live, how they impact the environment and other animals, and how long we can expect to hear their song.

All about cicadas, when Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Laurie Reid Dukes, city arborist for the City of Charlotte
Dr. Matt Bertone, director and diagnostic entomologist with NC State University’s Plant Disease and Insect clinic
Falyn Owens, wildlife biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
