© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Mecklenburg County manager's proposed budget; city workers concerned about pay; private school voucher supporter criticizes NC; Panthers playing in Germany

By Wendy Herkey
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio.
Mecklenburg County
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio.

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

It’s budget time for the city and county. This week County Manager Dena Diorio delivered her proposed budget for Mecklenburg County for the coming year, a budget which includes a tax increase and funding for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

For Charlotte City Council, budget time means holding public hearings about the proposed budget. About 75 people spoke at the latest hearing this week, addressing concerns about the proposed 1.5 cent tax hike and the increase in salaries for city workers.

A second primary to settle a run-off for Lieutenant Governor and State auditor candidates took place this week. We’ll delve into the winners and what impact this will have on the general election.

A supporter of private vouchers for schools in North Carolina says that the latest North Carolina expansion has gone too far. We’ll hear the details.

And the Carolina Panthers are going international next season — to Europe. The team will play the New York Giants in Germany as part of the NFL’s International Series.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal
Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey