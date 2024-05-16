Local News Roundup: Mecklenburg County manager's proposed budget; city workers concerned about pay; private school voucher supporter criticizes NC; Panthers playing in Germany

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

It’s budget time for the city and county. This week County Manager Dena Diorio delivered her proposed budget for Mecklenburg County for the coming year, a budget which includes a tax increase and funding for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

For Charlotte City Council, budget time means holding public hearings about the proposed budget. About 75 people spoke at the latest hearing this week, addressing concerns about the proposed 1.5 cent tax hike and the increase in salaries for city workers.

A second primary to settle a run-off for Lieutenant Governor and State auditor candidates took place this week. We’ll delve into the winners and what impact this will have on the general election.

A supporter of private vouchers for schools in North Carolina says that the latest North Carolina expansion has gone too far. We’ll hear the details.

And the Carolina Panthers are going international next season — to Europe. The team will play the New York Giants in Germany as part of the NFL’s International Series.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

