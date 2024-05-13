© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Authors of 'Witch Hunt: The Cold War, Joe McCarthy, and the Red Scare' join us to discuss how the lessons of the past impact us today

By Sarah Delia
Published May 13, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT
Courtesy of Andrea Balis and Elizabeth Levy
Andrea Balis and Elizabeth Levy, authors of "Witch Hunt: The Cold War, Joe McCarthy, and the Red Scare."

At the brink of the Cold War, Americans were so afraid of communists living among them that they began to hunt them like witches. Americans were terrified of being accused, so they turned on each other — accusing neighbors, friends and even family. Leading the charge was Sen. Joe McCarthy.

In their new book "Witch Hunt: The Cold War, Joe McCarthy, and the Red Scare," authors Dr. Andrea Balis and Elizabeth Levy delve into McCarthy's infamous hunt for communists during the 1950s.

The book is written in a screenplay format that hopes to gain young readers who want to learn from historical lessons of the past.

With guest host Erik Spanberg, Balis and Levy will take us back to the political craze that forced people to go to extraordinary lengths to keep themselves and their families safe from persecution against their own government.

GUESTS:

Dr. Andrea Balis, co-author of "Witch Hunt: The Cold War, Joe McCarthy, and the Red Scare"
Elizabeth Levy, co-author of "Witch Hunt: The Cold War, Joe McCarthy, and the Red Scare"

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
