Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: More winter weather possible this weekend; another measles case in Mecklenburg County; Sen. Thom Tillis suggests Kristi Noem depart

By Sarah Delia
Published January 29, 2026 at 1:27 PM EST
The hills behind Charlotte's Veterans Park were filled with shrieks and laughter as sledders took advantage of a frosty coating of sleet and ice on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2026.

It was a rough week for parents who had to deal with delays, canceled in-person school and remote learning. It looks like we could be in for another winter weather event this weekend, this time with actual snow.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis called for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to be removed from her job after she referred to a slain Minnesota protester as a “domestic terrorist” without evidence.

Another measles case was reported in Mecklenburg County, and dozens more were added to an outbreak in South Carolina — what impact is the spread of measles having on schools?

The Charlotte Area Transit System plans to overhaul how riders pay, including a simplified fare structure, new validators to scan tickets and proof of payment, and required fares on the streetcar. And at long last, the Levine Museum of the New South finds a new home, this time in South End.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters dive into those stories and more on The Charlotte Talks Local News roundup.

GUESTS:
Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
Ashley Fahey, managing editor at the Charlotte Ledger  
James Farrell, education reporter at WFAE   
Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte

