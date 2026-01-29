Local News Roundup: More winter weather possible this weekend; another measles case in Mecklenburg County; Sen. Thom Tillis suggests Kristi Noem depart

It was a rough week for parents who had to deal with delays, canceled in-person school and remote learning. It looks like we could be in for another winter weather event this weekend, this time with actual snow.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis called for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to be removed from her job after she referred to a slain Minnesota protester as a “domestic terrorist” without evidence.

Another measles case was reported in Mecklenburg County, and dozens more were added to an outbreak in South Carolina — what impact is the spread of measles having on schools?

The Charlotte Area Transit System plans to overhaul how riders pay, including a simplified fare structure, new validators to scan tickets and proof of payment, and required fares on the streetcar. And at long last, the Levine Museum of the New South finds a new home, this time in South End.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters dive into those stories and more on The Charlotte Talks Local News roundup.