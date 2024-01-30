© 2024 WFAE
Atlantic writers ask and answer: What happens if Trump wins again?

By Sarah Delia
Published January 30, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST
The issue features two dozen Atlantic writers who explore how a second term for Trump could shatter norms with the courts, education, the military, foreign policy, immigration, abortion rights, science and gender.

The publication says it has made “covering persistent threats to democracy its top editorial priority.” And we hear from some of the journalists doing just that, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Caitlin Dickerson, staff writer at The Atlantic
David Frum, staff writer at The Atlantic
Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief at The Atlantic

