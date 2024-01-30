Atlantic writers ask and answer: What happens if Trump wins again?

For The Atlantic’s January/February 2024 issue, writers consider and then answer this question: What could Donald Trump do if he were to return to the White House?

The issue features two dozen Atlantic writers who explore how a second term for Trump could shatter norms with the courts, education, the military, foreign policy, immigration, abortion rights, science and gender.

The publication says it has made “covering persistent threats to democracy its top editorial priority.” And we hear from some of the journalists doing just that, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Caitlin Dickerson, staff writer at The Atlantic

David Frum, staff writer at The Atlantic

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief at The Atlantic