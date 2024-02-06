'The Menopause Whisperer' educates Charlotteans about women's health and sex

It’s a hot topic for women as they begin to age, and specifically this year 30,000 women in the Charlotte region alone will experience it: Menopause.

It’s a phase of life that many women dread and many others struggle through. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

That’s why doctors in the women's health profession are gathering in Charlotte this week to help their patients get ready and get educated.

Nicknamed “The Menopause Whisperer,” Dr. James A. Simon, is in town to talk to patients and doctors alike about menopause, hormone therapy, common misconceptions, best practices, sexual health and what women should know.

We’ll talk to him, and Charlotte sexual health expert Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones, about it all.

GUESTS:

Dr. James A. Simon, clinical professor of OB-GYN at George Washington University in D.C., and a board-certified OB-GYN. He’s been nicknamed “The Menopause Whisperer” by Washingtonian magazine

Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones, doctor of gynecology and women's sexual health at Tryon Women’s Center in Charlotte

