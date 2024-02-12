Opera singer Denyce Graves on diversity and highlighting hidden voices

Acclaimed opera singer, Denyce Graves, makes her way back to Charlotte this week to tell the story of an influential yet often overlooked voice — that of Mary Cardwell Dawson.

Dawson, a North Carolina native who grew up in the Jim Crow era, created the National Negro Opera Company, the first Black opera company in the United States. Founded in 1941 in Pittsburgh, the opera company provided a safe creative, space for Black artists.

Graves is on a mission to preserve Dawson’s legacy and introduce her story to new audiences. The opera star will perform the title role in “The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson” with Opera Carolina Feb. 15-17.

She joins Charlotte Talks to discuss the play, the importance of Dawson’s work, diversity in the opera, and more.

GUEST:

Denyce Graves, acclaimed opera singer

