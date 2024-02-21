© 2024 WFAE
Grammy winner Christian McBride on 'The Movement Revisited,' his career and the future of jazz

By Sarah Delia
Published February 21, 2024 at 10:38 AM EST
Eight-time Grammy Award-winning bassist, bandleader, and host of NPR’s Jazz Night in America, Christian McBride.
Ebru Yildiz
Eight-time Grammy Award-winning bassist, bandleader, and host of NPR’s "Jazz Night in America," Christian McBride.

Ahead of his Charlotte performance, Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Christian McBride joins Charlotte Talks.

The bandleader and host of NPR’s "Jazz Night in America," brings his monumental musical tribute inspired by the words of Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali and President Barack Obama, to the Blumenthal this week.

Incorporating the spoken words of these civil rights icons, actors and poets read the writings of these historical figures. McBride then blends their stories and words with his musical artistry.

We’ll discuss this unique performance, how it’s evolved over the years, his career as one of the most acclaimed jazz musicians of his time, and the genre as a whole.

GUEST:

Christian McBride, Grammy Award winner; jazz bassist, composer and arranger.

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
