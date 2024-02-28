© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte FC's season is off to a promising start. A closer look at how they plan to hold onto that good feeling

Published February 28, 2024 at 10:15 AM EST
Charlotte FC’s third season is underway. In front of over 62,000 at Bank of America Stadium last Saturday, the young Major League Soccer team won its first-ever opening game of the season. With the first win under their belt, fans are excited — and wondering if the team can keep it up.

New head coach Dean Smith is tasked with making sure they do. Smith, hired in December after coaching in the Premier League, said fans will notice a difference this season in how players attack and defend on the field.

But there’s been a major shakeup in the team roster. Gone are some of the team’s more flashier European players, such as Karol Świderski and Kamil Jozwiak. And some of the team’s staple players from last season, like Ben Bender and Brandt Bronico, are injured. Hope lies in Crown Legacy FC, the reserve team for Charlotte FC, which is in the process of cultivating new talent.

GUESTS:

Ashley Mahoney, reporter for Axios
Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal
Arturo Uzcategui, journalist for Progreso Hispano

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
