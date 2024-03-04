'Landslide': How North Carolina influenced the outcome of the 1976 presidential election and more

A look back in time at an election season that reflected a charged political climate, with a formidable Republican candidate poised for a dominant win in the primary, ahead of an election with major implications for the future of the country.

Although it sounds like a description of 2024 so far, it’s actually about the election of 1976.

The new political podcast "Landslide" follows that election year, zeroing in on candidates Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter — and the events that led to Carter’s election.

According to the podcast’s description, this is "the story of the closest presidential primary race in American history, what followed, and how it reshaped the political parties — opening the partisan rifts that divide us today."

We’ll talk through it all with the podcast’s creator and host, Ben Bradford, and discuss with local experts North Carolina’s role in the 1976 election, through the influence of then-Senator Jesse Helms, on the next Charlotte Talks.

