'Landslide': How North Carolina influenced the outcome of the 1976 presidential election and more

By Wendy Herkey
Published March 4, 2024 at 2:02 PM EST

A look back in time at an election season that reflected a charged political climate, with a formidable Republican candidate poised for a dominant win in the primary, ahead of an election with major implications for the future of the country.

Although it sounds like a description of 2024 so far, it’s actually about the election of 1976.

The new political podcast "Landslide" follows that election year, zeroing in on candidates Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter — and the events that led to Carter’s election.

According to the podcast’s description, this is "the story of the closest presidential primary race in American history, what followed, and how it reshaped the political parties — opening the partisan rifts that divide us today."

We’ll talk through it all with the podcast’s creator and host, Ben Bradford, and discuss with local experts North Carolina’s role in the 1976 election, through the influence of then-Senator Jesse Helms, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

  • Ben Bradford, host and creator of the "Landslide" podcast
  • Dr. David Goldfield, professor of history at UNC Charlotte
  • John Dodd, president emeritus, Jesse Helms Center at Wingate University
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
