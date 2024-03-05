© 2024 WFAE
A recap of Super Tuesday results and looking ahead to November

By Gabe Altieri
Published March 5, 2024 at 12:21 PM EST
A voting sign is seen outside a Charlotte precinct on Nov. 8, 2022.
After redistricting, campaigning, and speculation, North Carolina's primary election is upon us.

Thanks to redistricting, thousands of people in and around Charlotte will have a new representative in Congress after the general election. What do those races look like as we shift our focus to November?

Statewide, there will be several new officeholders in 2025. We examine matchups for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.

Finally, former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley picked up her first primary win in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. But she still trailed former President Donald Trump heading into the North Carolina primary as well as several other states. Where do her hopes stand after Super Tuesday?

We break down all these results, and what they tell us about the shape 2024 is taking, on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics
Tamara Keith, senior White House correspondent for NPR

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
