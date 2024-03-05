A recap of Super Tuesday results and looking ahead to November

After redistricting, campaigning, and speculation, North Carolina's primary election is upon us.

Thanks to redistricting, thousands of people in and around Charlotte will have a new representative in Congress after the general election. What do those races look like as we shift our focus to November?

Statewide, there will be several new officeholders in 2025. We examine matchups for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.

Finally, former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley picked up her first primary win in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. But she still trailed former President Donald Trump heading into the North Carolina primary as well as several other states. Where do her hopes stand after Super Tuesday?

We break down all these results, and what they tell us about the shape 2024 is taking, on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics

Tamara Keith, senior White House correspondent for NPR