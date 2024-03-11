© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Online sports betting is officially live in NC. But how does it all work, and what are the ethical implications?

By Sarah Delia
Published March 11, 2024 at 11:53 AM EDT
Online sports betting goes live in North Carolina March 11
rawpixel.com
Online sports betting goes live in North Carolina on March 11.

Online sports betting is officially legal in the state of North Carolina.

Maybe you’ve already been inundated by ads for the numerous apps available that bring sports betting right to your fingertips. You’ll now be able to place bets on teams right from your phone, just as March Madness approaches.

Supporters of online sports betting have been waiting patiently to be able to place their bets since last summer, when Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law legalizing the practice in the state for adults age 21 and up.

But how does it all work, and where does the money from these bets go? What are the ethical implications of sports betting, and how will it be regulated?

We discuss all this and more on the next Charlotte Talks with guest host Erik Spanberg.

GUESTS:

Sean McKeever, professor of philosophy at Davidson College
Brian Murphy, sports investigative reporter with WRAL
Bill Squadron, assistant professor of Sport Management at Elon University

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
