Online sports betting is officially live in NC. But how does it all work, and what are the ethical implications?

Online sports betting is officially legal in the state of North Carolina.

Maybe you’ve already been inundated by ads for the numerous apps available that bring sports betting right to your fingertips. You’ll now be able to place bets on teams right from your phone, just as March Madness approaches.

Supporters of online sports betting have been waiting patiently to be able to place their bets since last summer, when Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law legalizing the practice in the state for adults age 21 and up.

But how does it all work, and where does the money from these bets go? What are the ethical implications of sports betting, and how will it be regulated?

We discuss all this and more on the next Charlotte Talks with guest host Erik Spanberg.

GUESTS:

Sean McKeever, professor of philosophy at Davidson College

Brian Murphy, sports investigative reporter with WRAL

Bill Squadron, assistant professor of Sport Management at Elon University

