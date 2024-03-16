© 2024 WFAE
When it comes to child care, how do parents find the right, safe, and affordable fit?

By Sarah Delia
Published March 16, 2024 at 9:05 AM EDT
Unsplash

When it comes to entrusting the care of your child to a day care center, there’s a lot to consider. First and foremost, parents want a safe, nurturing environment, where they know their children will be well taken care of. Then there’s the location and cost to consider. And on top of all that — even if parents find the center of their dreams — is there room for their child, or will they have to take their chances on a waitlist?

And the pandemic exacerbated an already major problem —a lack of staff and availability at day care centers across the country. Where do things stand today? What are the red and green flags parents should look for when trying to find care? We discuss all this, and more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Elliot Haspel, an early childhood and K-12 education policy expert and author of the book “Crawling Behind: America’s Child Care Crisis and How to Fix”
Cindy Lehnhoff, director of the National Child Care Association
Jacquie Simmons, project director for the NC Child Care Health and Safety Resource Center.

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
