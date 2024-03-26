'Charlotte SHOUT!' back in the Queen City
Charlotte's celebration of art, culture and community is back. Charlotte SHOUT! begins this weekend in uptown. It's billed as an “inclusive and inspirational sensory feast for all ages” that includes art installations, culinary treats, performances, events and interactive experiences.
Last year, Charlotte SHOUT! brought nearly 2 million people to uptown during the 17-day event, and organizers are hoping to meet — or exceed — that number this year.
We'll meet a London-based artist who has brought a major art installation to the city for Charlotte SHOUT! that is designed to create joy and community. We’ll also discuss how Charlotte SHOUT! is important to the local economy and more.
GUESTS:
- James LaBar, senior vice president of economic development for Charlotte Center City Partners
- Robert Krumbine, chief creative officer and senior vice president for events at Charlotte Center City Partners. He's the executive producer of Charlotte SHOUT!
- Morag Myerscough, London artist bringing her art installation, "The State of Becoming," to Victoria Yards for Charlotte SHOUT!