'Charlotte SHOUT!' back in the Queen City

Charlotte's celebration of art, culture and community is back. Charlotte SHOUT! begins this weekend in uptown. It's billed as an “inclusive and inspirational sensory feast for all ages” that includes art installations, culinary treats, performances, events and interactive experiences.

Last year, Charlotte SHOUT! brought nearly 2 million people to uptown during the 17-day event, and organizers are hoping to meet — or exceed — that number this year.

We'll meet a London-based artist who has brought a major art installation to the city for Charlotte SHOUT! that is designed to create joy and community. We’ll also discuss how Charlotte SHOUT! is important to the local economy and more.

