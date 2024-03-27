Combatting and understanding fake news and misinformation in 2024

Denying the truth or chastising those who tell it is nothing new. However, since Donald Trump rode down the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his presidential campaign in 2015, “fake news” has become a common phrase not only in our politics but in our overall society.

But who’s to blame for fake news? According to a recent Ipsos poll, most Americans blame social media, politicians, TV and cable news and special interest groups.

That same poll, though, finds Americans have different opinions about what fake news means. About 20% of Americans say fake news is where politicians and news outlets only pick facts that support their side. However, half of Republicans believe this compared to only 30% of Democrats and 40% of independents.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’ll examine the evolving role fake news and misinformation play in our society, how it’s impacting this year's election, and how it impacts the future.

GUESTS:

Besir Ceka, chair & associate professor of Political Science at Davidson College

Mallory Newall, vice president of public polling at Ipsos

Amanda Sturgill, associate professor of journalism at Elon University and author of “Detecting Deception: Tools to Fight Fake News”