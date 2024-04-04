© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: VP Harris visits Charlotte; Not enough NC school vouchers; Centene's HQ gets a new owner

By Wendy Herkey
Published April 4, 2024 at 2:11 PM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Charlotte on Thursday.

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Charlotte. We'll have a wrap-up of her visit.

Good news (or bad news) in school vouchers: 13,500 students are granted North Carolina opportunity scholarships, but it’s not even close to the number of students who have applied. We look at the numbers.

On Monday night, City Council member Renee Johnson offered up an alternative way to pay for public transit plans (spoiler alert — she got the idea from Asheville).

CATS will hold Public Meetings about the Red Line Commuter Rail this month in Northern Mecklenburg and Iredell County, and a virtual meeting will take place next week. We’ll hear more.

The defunct Centene headquarters building in University City gets new life this week as Vanguard announces it will buy the building. We’ll give the details.

The Charlotte Knights begin their season with a six game home stretch against the Norfolk Tide.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. says he’s got enough votes to be on North Carolina’s ballot in November. If he’s validated in NC, how will this impact the vote here?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter and host of "The Political Beat"
Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
