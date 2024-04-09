© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte City Council's Committee chairs talk city priorities

By Wendy Herkey
Published April 9, 2024 at 10:47 AM EDT
city of Charlotte log

A sit-down discussion about Charlotte City Council’s committees.

The city has four committees that help council govern Charlotte: the Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations Committee; the Jobs and Economic Development Committee; the Transportation, Planning and Development Committee; and the Housing, Safety and Community Committee.

Each committee has a set of priorities and initiatives with the goal of making Charlotte better.

We meet with committee chairs Ed Driggs, Dimple Ajmera and Malcolm Graham who will give us the latest on what priorities they’re working on.

GUESTS:

Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte City Council At large Representative; chair of the Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations Committee (She is also on the Housing, Safety and Community Committee and can speak to any questions about that.)

 Malcolm Graham, Charlotte City Council District 2 representative; chair of the Jobs and Economic Development Committee

 Edmund Driggs, Charlotte City Council District 7 representative; chair of the Transportation, Planning and Development Committee

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
