Democratic candidate for North Carolina superintendent of public instruction on his background, his plan and the politics of public education

On the next Charlotte Talks, we have a conversation with Mo Green, the Democratic candidate for North Carolina superintendent of public instruction.

Green has spent the last several years working for the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. Before that, he spent seven years as the superintendent of Guilford County Schools, the state's third-largest district. He also spent time working in administrative positions at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

He’s trying to replace Catherine Truitt, who lost the Republican primary to Michele Morrow last month. Morrow has made social media comments calling for the execution of former President Barack Obama and calling public schools indoctrination centers. Green has said “we should not tolerate this, we cannot accept this, we cannot normalize this kind of rhetoric.”

Green discusses his background, his plan, and the politics of public education next time on Charlotte Talks.

*NOTE: Republican Michele Morrow has agreed to an interview on Charlotte Talks. The interview date has not been set.*

GUEST:

Mo Green, Democratic candidate for North Carolina state superintendent