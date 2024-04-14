© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Democratic candidate for North Carolina superintendent of public instruction on his background, his plan and the politics of public education

By Gabe Altieri
Published April 14, 2024 at 6:42 AM EDT
Mo Green for NC Superintendent of Public Instruction campaign

On the next Charlotte Talks, we have a conversation with Mo Green, the Democratic candidate for North Carolina superintendent of public instruction.

Green has spent the last several years working for the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. Before that, he spent seven years as the superintendent of Guilford County Schools, the state's third-largest district. He also spent time working in administrative positions at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

He’s trying to replace Catherine Truitt, who lost the Republican primary to Michele Morrow last month. Morrow has made social media comments calling for the execution of former President Barack Obama and calling public schools indoctrination centers. Green has said “we should not tolerate this, we cannot accept this, we cannot normalize this kind of rhetoric.”

Green discusses his background, his plan, and the politics of public education next time on Charlotte Talks.

*NOTE: Republican Michele Morrow has agreed to an interview on Charlotte Talks. The interview date has not been set.*

GUEST:

Mo Green, Democratic candidate for North Carolina state superintendent

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri