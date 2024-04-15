Solutions for food insecurity in the Mecklenburg County and beyond

Nearly 15% of Mecklenburg County’s households are considered food insecure, which means they have a reduced quality and variety of diet, may eat less, and have eating patterns that are disrupted due to lack of money and resources. It’s an issue that plagues communities across the country.

Local groups as well as Mecklenburg County are working to provide relief for residents who live in food deserts — notably as grocery prices continue to rise.

The nonprofit Carolina Farm Trust is scheduled to open the first phase of its new market this spring. The goal of the market, located in northwest Charlotte, is to bring jobs, partnerships, and healthy foods to an area considered to be a food desert.

We also explore how the pandemic impacted food deserts, the role of community partnerships to combat food inequity, and the solutions being proposed to address the underserved.

GUESTS:

Annie Hardison-Moody, (Ph.D.) associate professor and extension specialist at NC State University

Anthony Trotman, deputy county manager for the consolidated health and human services agency

Zack Wyatt, president and CEO of Carolina Farm Trust (CFT)