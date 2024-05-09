Local News Roundup: Deadly storm hits Charlotte area; Property tax increase in Charlotte's proposed budget; Protests at UNC Charlotte; NC voter ID trial

A deadly storm hits the Charlotte region, killing one person in Gastonia.

Protesters continue to march at UNC Charlotte in support of Palestinians in Gaza, even after officials removed their tents on campus with warnings against protesting.

City Manager Marcus Jones released his proposed budget for Charlotte’s upcoming fiscal year. We’ll hear what he has proposed and how the City Council and others are reacting to the potential tax hike attached to this year’s plan.

A federal trial over North Carolina’s Voter ID law began this week in Winston-Salem with attorneys arguing over how the law impacts Black and Latino voters.

And Gov. Roy Cooper proposes a moratorium on private school tuition vouchers in North Carolina. Is he likely to be successful?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS: