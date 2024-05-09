© 2024 WFAE

Local News Roundup: Deadly storm hits Charlotte area; Property tax increase in Charlotte's proposed budget; Protests at UNC Charlotte; NC voter ID trial

By Wendy Herkey
Published May 9, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
A deadly storm hits the Charlotte region, killing one person in Gastonia.

Protesters continue to march at UNC Charlotte in support of Palestinians in Gaza, even after officials removed their tents on campus with warnings against protesting.

City Manager Marcus Jones released his proposed budget for Charlotte’s upcoming fiscal year. We’ll hear what he has proposed and how the City Council and others are reacting to the potential tax hike attached to this year’s plan.

A federal trial over North Carolina’s Voter ID law began this week in Winston-Salem with attorneys arguing over how the law impacts Black and Latino voters.

And Gov. Roy Cooper proposes a moratorium on private school tuition vouchers in North Carolina. Is he likely to be successful?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

· Ely Portillo, senior editor, WFAE
· Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative Reporter
· Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer
· Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
