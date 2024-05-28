AI and the election

Artificial intelligence has been front and center in many areas of our lives, from education to health care and finance.

But now, in 2024, with the election looming ahead, many are worried about how AI will impact the presidential election and our political structure in America.

The Elon University Poll recently reported that most Americans expect AI to interfere in the election, and the Department of Homeland Security has warned that artificial intelligence could interfere in bringing disinformation and distrust to new heights.

We gather a panel to talk about the worries, the realities and how politics could be impacted by AI.

GUESTS:

Lee Rainie, scholar in residence at Elon University, and director of Elon University’s Imagining the Digital Future Center.

Dr. Michael Bitzer, political scientist at Catawba College

