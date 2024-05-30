Local News Roundup: A breakthrough on the Red Line, but Silver Line to Matthews may be dead; street takeovers a problem again; Stewart Haas Racing to close

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

The city of Charlotte has an agreement in principle with Norfolk Southern to use its tracks for the proposed Red Line, which may pave the way for commuter rail to Iredell County, decades after the project was first proposed.

Meanwhile, the Silver Line out to Matthews is probably dead, and Matthews Mayor John Higdon shares his disappointment at this week's Metropolitan Transit Commission meeting.

Charlotte City Council approves a new power-sharing agreement with the members of the Metropolitan Transit Commission in a 9-1 vote after making concessions with Mecklenburg County and the six towns on the MTC. We’ll talk about the disagreement that surfaced one day before the vote and the reactions from the mayor and council members.

CMPD seized a vehicle and issued several citations in uptown and NoDa over the weekend during a street takeover. We’ll have the latest on this recurring issue in Charlotte.

The stepfather of missing girl Madalina Cojocari took the stand in his trial this week where he’s accused of failure to report his stepdaughter missing. He’s pled not guilty. We’ll have an update.

And one of NASCAR’s biggest teams, headquartered locally, is shutting down at the end of the season Stewart Haas Racing told employees this week that they’re ready to “pass the torch”. We’ll hear more.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from The Charlotte Business Journal and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

· Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & chief investigative reporter

· Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”. Mary is also a contributor to a new book We Refuse to Be Silent: Women’s Voices on Justice for Black Men

· Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

· Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter and host of The Political Beat on WSOC on Sunday

· Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter

