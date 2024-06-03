What went well this school year, what needs improvement, and what are the priorities for fall 2024? We check in with members of the CMS Board of Education to find out

As the school year winds down for Charlotte Mecklenburg students, we check in with members of the CMS board to hear how it went from their perspective.

Like many school districts across the country, CMS faced challenges around absenteeism, the education gap caused by the pandemic and having to implement a new Parents’ Bill of Rights.

Then there’s the matter of funding for schools. This school year, voters said yes to the district’s $2.5 billion bond referendum to finance 30 of its top prioritized CMS construction projects. Superintendent Crystal Hill also made a $660 million ask from Mecklenburg County — an increase of more than $63 million over this year’s $597 million allocation. The county budget is expected to be passed in June.

What went well this school year, what areas need improvement, and what are the priorities for fall 2024?

Guest host Ely Portillo, sits down with three of the nine members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education to discuss these issues, and more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Gregory “Dee” Rankin, CMS vice chair, representing District 3

Stephanie Sneed, CMS board chair, representing District 4

Summer Nunn, CMS board member, representing District 6