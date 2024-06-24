Charlotte City Council's vote on Bank of America Stadium renovation contribution

Charlotte City Council will vote Monday night on whether to contribute $650 million toward renovations at Bank of America Stadium.

The vote, and the amount of money spent, has been the source of differing opinions by many Charlotteans — some who think the renovations are a good investment in our community, and some who think our money would be better spent on other things, or that Panthers’ owner David Tepper should be funding the improvements himself.

On the morning after the vote, we’ll sit down with three local journalists who have been covering the renovation issue to hear what was said at council, how the vote went and what we should expect next.

Charlotte is not the only city that is dealing with sports stadiums subsidized by local government though, so we’ll also be joined by a reporter from Buffalo, whose current NFL stadium construction is partially funded by public money. We’ll talk about what city leaders there went through and what we can learn.

GUESTS:

